Understanding Urstadt Biddle Properties's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 4, 2021, Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) declared a dividend payable on July 16, 2021 to its shareholders. Urstadt Biddle Properties also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before July 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Urstadt Biddle Properties will be on July 1, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.23. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.95% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Urstadt Biddle Properties’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Urstadt Biddle Properties has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on July 1, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.07, which has since grown by $0.16. Similarly, Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend yield in last year was 1.81%, which has since grown by 3.14%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

