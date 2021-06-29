fbpx
Understanding CubeSmart's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
June 29, 2021 10:34 am
On May 12, 2021, CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a dividend payable on July 15, 2021 to its shareholders. CubeSmart also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before July 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for CubeSmart is set for June 30, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.34, equating to a dividend yield of 3.28% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding CubeSmart’s Dividend History

Over the past year, CubeSmart has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on June 30, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.33, which has since increased by $0.01. CubeSmart’s dividend yield last year was 5.1%, which has since decreased by 1.82%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

