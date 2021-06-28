Understanding Yamana Gold's Ex-Dividend Date

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) declared a dividend payable on July 14, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 28, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Yamana Gold’s stock as of June 30, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Yamana Gold is set for June 29, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.03, equating to a dividend yield of 2.22% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Yamana Gold’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Yamana Gold has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (June 29, 2020), the company’s payout sat at $0.02, which has since increased by $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend yield last year was 1.32%, which has since grown by 0.9%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

