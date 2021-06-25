Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Axis Capital Holdings

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) declared a dividend payable on July 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 7, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Axis Capital Holdings’s stock as of June 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Axis Capital Holdings has an ex-dividend date planned for June 28, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.42. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.93% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Axis Capital Holdings’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Axis Capital Holdings has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 26, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.41, which has since grown by $0.01. Axis Capital Holdings’s dividend yield last year was 4.51%, which has since decreased by 1.58%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

