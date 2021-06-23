Understanding Alexandria Real Estate's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 1, 2021, Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) declared a dividend payable on July 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Alexandria Real Estate also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 30, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Alexandria Real Estate is set for June 29, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $1.12, equating to a dividend yield of 2.51% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Alexandria Real Estate’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Alexandria Real Estate has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 29, 2020 the company’s payout was $1.06, which has since grown by $0.06. Alexandria Real Estate’s dividend yield last year was 2.76%, which has since decreased by 0.25%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

