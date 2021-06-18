Understanding Kaman's Ex-Dividend Date

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) declared a dividend payable on July 8, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 9, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Kaman’s stock as of June 22, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Kaman is set for June 21, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.2, equating to a dividend yield of 1.41% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Kaman’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Kaman has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 22, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.2, which has returned to its value today. Kaman’s dividend yield last year was 1.71%, which has since decreased by 0.3%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

