Analyzing Cementos Pacasmayo's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 20, 2021, Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) declared a dividend payable on July 13, 2021 to its shareholders. Cementos Pacasmayo also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 22, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Cementos Pacasmayo, whose current dividend payout is $0.98, has an ex-dividend date set at June 21, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 13.13% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Cementos Pacasmayo’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Cementos Pacasmayo has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (November 14, 2017), the company’s payout sat at $0.35, which has since increased by $0.63. Cementos Pacasmayo’s dividend yield last year was 2.69%, which has since grown by 10.44%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

