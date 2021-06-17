Analyzing Clough Global Opps's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 9, 2021, Clough Global Opps (AMEX:GLO) declared a dividend payable on June 30, 2021 to its shareholders. Clough Global Opps also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 21, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Clough Global Opps, whose current dividend payout is $0.11, has an ex-dividend date set at June 18, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 10.25% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Clough Global Opps’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Clough Global Opps has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 17, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.11, which has returned to its value today. Clough Global Opps’s dividend yield last year was 11.32%, which has since decreased by 1.07%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Clough Global Opps’s previous dividends.