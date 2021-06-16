Understanding Retail Opportunity's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 9, 2021, Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 9, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Retail Opportunity, which has a current dividend per share of $0.11, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 17, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.7% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Retail Opportunity’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Retail Opportunity has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on September 11, 2019 the company’s payout sat at $0.2, which has since decreased by $0.09. Retail Opportunity’s dividend yield last year was 4.0%, which has since declined by 1.3%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

