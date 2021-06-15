fbpx
Understanding Verso's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
June 15, 2021 10:13 am
On May 7, 2021, Verso (NYSE:VRS) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 29, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Verso, which has a current dividend per share of $0.1, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 16, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.36% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Verso’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Verso has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on September 17, 2020 the company’s payout was $3.0, which has since decreased by $2.9. Similarly, Verso’s dividend yield last year was 98.12%, which has since declined by 95.76%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Verso click here.

