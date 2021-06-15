fbpx
QQQ
-1.37
345.88
-0.4%
DIA
-1.54
345.84
-0.45%
SPY
-1.00
426.26
-0.24%
TLT
-0.49
141.71
-0.35%
GLD
-0.46
175.17
-0.26%

Understanding PennantPark Floating Rate's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
June 15, 2021 10:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On June 2, 2021, PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a dividend payable on July 1, 2021 to its shareholders. PennantPark Floating Rate also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 17, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. PennantPark Floating Rate, whose current dividend payout is $0.1, has an ex-dividend date set at June 16, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 9.01% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates’

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

PennantPark Floating Rate’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, PennantPark Floating Rate has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on February 11, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.1, which has returned to its value today. PennantPark Floating Rate’s dividend yield last year was 10.29%, which has since decreased by 1.28%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on PennantPark Floating Rate click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: PennantPark Floating Rate

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a dividend payable on April 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 2, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of PennantPark Floating Rate's stock as of March 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Analyzing PennantPark Floating Rate's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 5, 2021, PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a dividend payable on February 1, 2021 to its shareholders. PennantPark Floating Rate also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before January 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Analyzing PennantPark Floating Rate's Ex-Dividend Date

On December 2, 2020, PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 4, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. PennantPark Floating Rate has an ex-dividend date planned for December 16, 2020. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: PennantPark Floating Rate

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ: PFLT) declared a dividend payable on December 1, 2020 to its shareholders as of November 3, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of PennantPark Floating Rate's stock as of November 17, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. read more