Analyzing Pioneer Muni High Inc's Ex-Dividend Date

Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) declared a dividend payable on June 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 4, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Pioneer Muni High Inc’s stock as of June 17, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Pioneer Muni High Inc is set for June 16, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.05, equating to a dividend yield of 4.95% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Pioneer Muni High Inc’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Pioneer Muni High Inc has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on February 17, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.05, which has returned to its value today. Pioneer Muni High Inc’s dividend yield last year was 5.34%, which has since decreased by 0.39%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

