Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Invesco Dynamic Credit

On June 1, 2021, Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) declared a dividend payable on June 30, 2021 to its shareholders. Invesco Dynamic Credit also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 14, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Invesco Dynamic Credit has an ex-dividend date set for for June 11, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.07, which equates to a dividend yield of 7.66% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Invesco Dynamic Credit’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Invesco Dynamic Credit has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on February 11, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.07, which has returned to its value today. Invesco Dynamic Credit’s dividend yield last year was 8.22%, which has since decreased by 0.56%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

