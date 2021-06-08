fbpx
Analyzing Triton International's Ex-Dividend Date

June 8, 2021 10:37 am
On April 29, 2021, Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 24, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Triton International is set for June 9, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.57, equating to a dividend yield of 4.1% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Triton International’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Triton International has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on June 10, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.52, which has since increased by $0.05. Triton International’s dividend yield last year was 7.21%, which has since decreased by 3.11%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Triton International’s previous dividends.

