Analyzing ONE Gas's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
On May 3, 2021, ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for ONE Gas will be on May 14, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.58. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.88% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

ONE Gas's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, ONE Gas has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on May 12, 2020 the company's payout was $0.54, which has since grown by $0.04. Similarly, ONE Gas's dividend yield in last year was 2.48%, which has since grown by 0.4%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

