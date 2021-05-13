Understanding Heartland Financial's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 22, 2021, Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Heartland Financial will be on May 14, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.22. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.78% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Heartland Financial's Dividend History

Over the past year, Heartland Financial has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 14, 2020 the company's payout was $0.2, which has since grown by $0.02. Heartland Financial's dividend yield last year was 2.77%, which has since decreased by 0.99%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Heartland Financial click here.