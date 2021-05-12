 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Cimarex Energy

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Share:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) declared a dividend payable on June 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 18, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Cimarex Energy's stock as of May 14, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Cimarex Energy has an ex-dividend date planned for May 13, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.27. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.02% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Cimarex Energy's Dividend History

Over the past year, Cimarex Energy has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on May 14, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.22, which has since increased by $0.05. Cimarex Energy's dividend yield last year was 2.26%, which has since decreased by 0.24%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Cimarex Energy's previous dividends.

 

Related Articles (XEC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2021
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Cimarex Energy
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 22, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com