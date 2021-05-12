Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Black Stone Minerals

On April 21, 2021, Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) declared a dividend payable on May 21, 2021 to its shareholders. Black Stone Minerals also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 14, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Black Stone Minerals will be on May 13, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.17. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.1% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Black Stone Minerals's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Black Stone Minerals has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on May 13, 2020 the company's payout was $0.08, which has since grown by $0.09. Similarly, Black Stone Minerals's dividend yield in last year was 5.67%, which has since grown by 1.43%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Black Stone Minerals click here.