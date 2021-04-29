 Skip to main content

Understanding Casey's General Stores's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) declared a dividend payable on May 17, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 8, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Casey's General Stores's stock as of May 3, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Casey's General Stores, which has a current dividend per share of $0.34, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for April 30, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.67% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Casey's General Stores's Dividend History

Over the past year, Casey's General Stores has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on April 30, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.32, which has since increased by $0.02. Casey's General Stores's dividend yield last year was 0.74%, which has since decreased by 0.07%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

