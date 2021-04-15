Understanding Stone Harbor Emg Mkts's Ex-Dividend Date

Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE:EDI) declared a dividend payable on April 29, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 27, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Stone Harbor Emg Mkts's stock as of April 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Stone Harbor Emg Mkts, which has a current dividend per share of $0.08, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for April 16, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 10.79% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Stone Harbor Emg Mkts's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Stone Harbor Emg Mkts has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 17, 2020 the company's payout was $0.08, which has returned to its value today. Stone Harbor Emg Mkts's dividend yield last year was 13.33%, which has since decreased by 2.54%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Stone Harbor Emg Mkts's previous dividends.