Understanding Methode Electronics's Ex-Dividend Date

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) declared a dividend payable on April 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 19, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Methode Electronics's stock as of April 16, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Methode Electronics has an ex-dividend date set for for April 15, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.11, which equates to a dividend yield of 0.98% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Methode Electronics's Dividend History

Over the past year, Methode Electronics has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on April 16, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.11, which has returned to its value today. Methode Electronics's dividend yield last year was 1.7%, which has since decreased by 0.72%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Methode Electronics click here.