Analyzing Invesco Municipal's Ex-Dividend Date

Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) declared a dividend payable on April 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 1, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Invesco Municipal's stock as of April 14, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Invesco Municipal has an ex-dividend date planned for April 13, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.92% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Invesco Municipal's Dividend History

Over the past year, Invesco Municipal has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on December 14, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.05, which has returned to its value today. Invesco Municipal's dividend yield last year was 4.95%, which has since decreased by 0.03%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Invesco Municipal click here.