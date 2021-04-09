Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Wells Fargo Multi-Sector

On March 26, 2021, Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX:ERC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 3, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Wells Fargo Multi-Sector is set for April 12, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.09, equating to a dividend yield of 8.86% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Wells Fargo Multi-Sector has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on November 12, 2020 the company's payout was $0.09, which has returned to its value today. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector's dividend yield last year was 10.27%, which has since decreased by 1.41%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Wells Fargo Multi-Sector click here.