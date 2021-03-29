 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyzing AvalonBay Communities's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Share:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) declared a dividend payable on April 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 3, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of AvalonBay Communities's stock as of March 31, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. AvalonBay Communities has an ex-dividend date planned for March 30, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $1.59. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.82% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

AvalonBay Communities's Dividend History

Over the past year, AvalonBay Communities has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 30, 2020 the company's payout was $1.59, which has returned to its value today. AvalonBay Communities's dividend yield last year was 2.91%, which has since grown by 0.91%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about AvalonBay Communities click here.

 

Related Articles (AVB)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com