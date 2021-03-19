Understanding OTC Markets Gr's Ex-Dividend Date

OTC Markets Gr (OTC:OTCM) declared a dividend payable on March 31, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 17, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of OTC Markets Gr's stock as of March 23, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. OTC Markets Gr has an ex-dividend date planned for March 22, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.15. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.44% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

OTC Markets Gr's Dividend History

Over the past year, OTC Markets Gr has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on June 10, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.15, which has returned to its value today. OTC Markets Gr's dividend yield last year was 2.17%, which has since decreased by 0.73%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on OTC Markets Gr click here.