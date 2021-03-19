Analyzing First Trust Enhanced's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 10, 2021, First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) declared a dividend payable on March 31, 2021 to its shareholders. First Trust Enhanced also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 23, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for First Trust Enhanced is set for March 22, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.32, equating to a dividend yield of 6.92% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding First Trust Enhanced's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, First Trust Enhanced has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 20, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.28, which has since increased by $0.03. First Trust Enhanced's dividend yield last year was 7.82%, which has since decreased by 0.9%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

