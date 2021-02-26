 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: First Trust Senior

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 10:15am   Comments
Share:

On February 22, 2021, First Trust Senior (NYSE:FCT) declared a dividend payable on March 15, 2021 to its shareholders. First Trust Senior also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. First Trust Senior, whose current dividend payout is $0.1, has an ex-dividend date set at March 1, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 10.54% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

First Trust Senior's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, First Trust Senior has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on November 2, 2020 the company's payout was $0.1, which has returned to its value today. First Trust Senior's dividend yield last year was 11.61%, which has since decreased by 1.07%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on First Trust Senior click here.

 

Related Articles (FCT)

Understanding First Trust Senior's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com