Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Putnam Premier Income

On January 29, 2021, Putnam Premier Income (NYSE:PPT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Putnam Premier Income is set for February 22, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.03, equating to a dividend yield of 6.7% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Putnam Premier Income's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Putnam Premier Income has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on November 23, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.04, which has since decreased by $0.01. Putnam Premier Income's dividend yield last year was 9.25%, which has since declined by 2.55%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

