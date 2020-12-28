Analyzing Benchmark Electronics's Ex-Dividend Date

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) declared a dividend payable on January 13, 2021 to its shareholders as of December 11, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Benchmark Electronics's stock as of December 30, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Benchmark Electronics, which has a current dividend per share of $0.16, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for December 29, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.52% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Benchmark Electronics's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Benchmark Electronics has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on December 27, 2019 the company's payout was $0.15, which has since grown by $0.01. Similarly, Benchmark Electronics's dividend yield in last year was 1.72%, which has since grown by 0.8%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

