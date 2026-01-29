Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will release earnings for the fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Analysts expect the Purchase, New York-based company to report fourth-quarter earnings of $4.24 per share. That's up from $3.82 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Mastercard's quarterly revenue is $8.78 billion (it reported $7.49 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 9, Mastercard raised its quarterly cash dividend from 76 cents to 87 cents per share and announced a $14 billion share repurchase program.

Shares of Mastercard gained 0.2% to close at $521.37 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock