Oxford Industries Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share, down from $2.77 per share in the year-ago period. Oxford Industries is projected to report quarterly revenue of $406.12 million, compared to $419.89 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 11, Oxford Industries reported in-line earnings for the first quarter and issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Oxford Industries shares rose 0.3% to close at $40.75 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $52 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target of $47 to $44 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Considering buying OXM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock