How To Earn $500 A Month From Gilead Sciences Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Analysts expect the health care company to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share, down from $2.01 per share in the year-ago period. Gilead Sciences projects to report quarterly revenue of $6.96 billion, compared to $6.95 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 25, Needham analyst Joseph Stringer upgraded Gilead Sciences from Hold to Buy and announced a $133 price target.

With the recent buzz around Gilead Sciences, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Gilead Sciences offers an annual dividend yield of 2.87%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 79 cents per share ($3.16 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $209,422 or around 1,899 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $41,906 or around 380 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($3.16 in this case). So, $6,000 / $3.16 = 1,899 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $3.16 = 380 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

GILD Price Action: Shares of Gilead Sciences fell 1.9% to close at $110.28 on Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock