Governments Can Use Decentralized Security Without Sacrificing Sovereignty, Naoris CEO Says

David João Vieira Carvalho, CEO and Chief Scientist at Naoris Protocol, outlined how decentralized security models can address government needs for blockchain infrastructure, emphasizing their role in critical use cases like secure communications and supply chain verification.

In an interview with Benzinga, Carvalho highlighted the practical integration of decentralized cybersecurity to meet stringent government requirements for auditability and trust without compromising sovereignty.

Carvalho explained that governments require blockchain's auditability but struggle with its permissionless nature.

Decentralized security models offer a middle ground, permissioned networks with decentralized security verification, he said.

This approach allows cryptographic proof of device integrity for government contractors, ensuring security without direct oversight of every endpoint.

The discussion comes at a time when nation-states are increasingly exploring blockchain for secure infrastructure.

Carvalho noted that decentralized security aligns with critical government applications, such as verifying supply chains or protecting sensitive communications, by leveraging distributed trust.

He emphasized that Naoris Protocol's model transforms devices into active defenders, creating a collective intelligence network that eliminates centralized vulnerabilities.

Addressing broader challenges, Carvalho pointed to the limitations of traditional centralized cybersecurity.

"The core challenge is that traditional cybersecurity relies on perimeter-based defense and centralized control points, fundamentally incompatible with distributed systems," he said.

Naoris Protocol's decentralized cybersecurity mesh addresses this by enabling real-time threat visibility and device-level security verification without a central authority.

Carvalho also touched on regulatory alignment, noting that frameworks like the EU's NIS2 Directive emphasize resilience and continuous monitoring, which decentralized models naturally support.

"We see three convergence points: mandatory incident reporting (which blockchain's transparency naturally supports), supply chain security requirements (addressable through decentralized device verification), and the push for ‘security by design' principles," he said.

On the looming quantum threat, Carvalho stressed urgency without alarmism.

"While large-scale quantum computers capable of breaking current encryption are likely 10-15 years away, ‘harvest now, decrypt later' attacks are happening today," he warned, advocating for crypto-agility to future-proof Web3 systems.

Naoris Protocol's approach integrates post-quantum cryptography and decentralized AI, with each node contributing to threat intelligence without exposing sensitive data.

"Decentralized AI enables collective threat intelligence without exposing sensitive data," Carvalho said, describing a federated learning model that creates an "immune system effect" against cyber threats.

He sought to address a critical misconception that decentralization reduces control.

"In reality, properly designed decentralized systems provide more granular, real-time visibility than traditional centralized monitoring. Every node becomes a sensor," Carvalho clarified.

For governments, this offers a robust framework to secure critical systems while maintaining accountability through cryptographic proofs and layered redundancy.

