The White House Pushes Back With A 'Mythbuster' Article Saying People Won't 'Literally Die' From Their Tax Bill

The White House pushed back on criticism of its flagship domestic policy bill on June 2, releasing an article on its website titled, “MYTHBUSTER: No, People Will Not ‘Literally Die’ With the One Big Beautiful Bill.” Officials claim the sweeping legislation strengthens Medicaid and helps low-income Americans by reducing fraud and encouraging work, in the piece.

White House Says Medicaid Will Be Stronger, Not Weaker

“This is one of Democrats' most disgusting lies,” the article said, claiming that the bill is designed to help pregnant women, children, people with disabilities, and low-income seniors. The administration said the bill will remove at least 1.4 million undocumented immigrants from Medicaid and end taxpayer-funded gender transition procedures for minors. It also aims to eliminate “waste, fraud and abuse” from the system.

The White House also defended the bill’s work requirements for Medicaid recipients. “4.8 million able-bodied adults on Medicaid are choosing not to work,” the article claimed. The bill would require those recipients to participate in work, training, education or volunteering programs.

“Through work, job training, or part-time volunteering, this requirement will strengthen the system to better help those most in need of assistance,” the article continued. The administration said these types of requirements are not new and were once supported by former President Joe Biden.

Fact-Checkers Say the Cuts Go Far Beyond Waste

But a New York Times fact check disputed many of the administration’s claims. Citing a preliminary Congressional Budget Office estimate, the Times reported that the bill would reduce federal Medicaid spending by at least $600 billion over a decade and cut enrollment by over 10 million people.

“These are cuts that will take away coverage and access from many millions of low-income Medicaid beneficiaries,” Medicaid expert and Georgetown University professor Edwin Park told the Times.

The Times reported that only a small portion of the changes qualify as targeting waste or fraud. Most provisions, it said, involve limiting access to care, imposing mandatory co-payments, reducing retroactive payments, and rolling back protections on medical debt. The largest savings, estimated at $280 billion, come from requiring Medicaid recipients to prove they work.

While the White House argues work requirements promote self-sufficiency, critics say they make it harder for eligible people to get coverage. The Times reported that most adult Medicaid recipients already work and that similar pilot programs in the past have not increased employment but have caused coverage losses.

Dispute Over The Deficit Impact

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also claimed the bill would save $1.6 trillion and bring about the largest deficit reduction in decades. But the CBO and several independent analyses found the opposite.

The CBO projected the bill would increase the federal deficit by $3.8 trillion. Other estimates range from $1.7 trillion to $3.1 trillion in added debt.

Misleading Claims On Immigrants In Medicaid

Both The White House article and Speaker Mike Johnson claim there are more than 1.4 million illegal aliens on Medicaid. But, according to the Times, this is false. Undocumented immigrants are not eligible for federally funded Medicaid except in emergencies, and states are required to verify immigration status. Some states do offer Medicaid-equivalent programs using their own funds, especially for children or pregnant women.

The bill would penalize those 14 states and Washington, D.C., by reducing their federal Medicaid funding, potentially leaving 7.6 million people uninsured.

Image: Shutterstock