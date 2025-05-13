'Fighting Back With Facts'—CA Gov. Newsom Is Done With The Trolls, Launches Website To Shut Down Lies About World's 4th Largest Economy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing back against what he calls a flood of misinformation targeting his state, launching a new website to directly counter false claims about California's economy, crime, and public safety.
In a post on X, Newsom said, "We're the 4th largest economy in the world. Our population continues to grow. We're done letting the trolls define the Golden State. We're going on the offense and fighting back — with facts."
The Facts Behind the Firestorm
Among the issues Californiafacts.com addresses is misinformation about California's wildfire response, water supply, and energy management. For instance, a popular post from Libs of TikTok claimed, "There's no water coming out of the fire hydrants because the city didn't fill the reservoirs but at least the fire chief is a woman and gay!"
In response, the site clarifies that Southern California's reservoirs were at record levels during the recent fire season, including 3.8 million acre-feet of stored water, which can supply 40 million people for a year. While some hydrants temporarily ran dry due to extreme conditions, the broader water system was never at risk of running out, and an independent investigation is underway to understand the localized pressure issues, the website states.
The site also pushes back against other wildfire-related claims, including allegations that California failed to “rake the forest” or that firefighting budgets were slashed before the recent blazes.
According to the site, California has invested $2 billion in forest management, along with an annual $200 million budget for ongoing prevention efforts. Additionally, the number of CalFIRE personnel has nearly doubled since 2019.
Setting the Record Straight
The site covers a wide range of other topics, including economic growth, crime rates, and energy policy:
- Business and Economy: California is the largest manufacturing state, contributing 14.5% of U.S. manufacturing GDP. It also ranks No. 1 for new business starts and access to venture capital funding.
- Population Trends: Despite claims of mass exodus, California's population grew by 108,000 in 2024, reaching 39.5 million.
- Crime and Public Safety: Newsom has more than doubled the California National Guard on the southern border to combat fentanyl trafficking, and preliminary data shows an 8.3% decline in violent crime in California cities in 2024.
- Energy and Clean Power: Despite claims that clean energy can't meet the state's power demands, the site notes that clean energy supply met or exceeded demand for the equivalent of 51 days in 2024.
With this new website, Newsom's message is that California is the world's fourth-largest economy, and the state is prepared to challenge the narratives that critics use to define it.
