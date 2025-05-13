'The President Has The Right To Fire People'—Press Secretary Leavitt Dodges Question On Keeping Dangerous Toys And Cribs Off The Market

President Donald Trump's recent decision to fire three Democratic-appointed members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission has sparked intense backlash, with critics warning that the move could undermine public safety and consumer protections.
A Broader Push to Reshape Independent Agencies
The commissioners Richard Trumka Jr., Alexander Hoehn-Saric, and Mary Boyle were removed from the independent watchdog on Thursday, just hours after two staffers from the Department of Government Efficiency visited the CPSC's headquarters. According to Politico, the firings came shortly after the commissioners voted to block an attempt by Acting Chair Peter Feldman to officially bring the DOGE staffers into the agency.
Trumka said in a statement that he received an email shortly after rejecting the DOGE proposal, informing him that his position had been terminated. "Of course, he did not give any reason why," Trumka added. "However, it immediately follows me doing two things that this Administration is against: (1) advancing solutions to protect the American people from harm, and (2) stopping the illegal firing of scores of public servants who do lifesaving work."
Hoehn-Saric, who chaired the commission until January, described in a statement the firings as "part of the Trump Administration's ongoing attack on federal agencies and federal workers to the detriment of the American public."
Boyle, a long-serving CPSC official, said in a statement that the terminations were a clear act of retaliation for standing up to DOGE.
A Defense of Executive Authority
During a press exchange on Friday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked whether the administration believes it's important to keep dangerous toys and cribs off the market, given the CPSC's critical role in protecting consumers.
Leavitt responded by focusing on the president's executive authority: "It's a federal agency within which branch? It's the executive branch. Who's the head of the executive branch? The President of the United States. He has the right to fire people within the executive branch. It's a pretty simple answer."
Consumer advocacy groups have also condemned the move. William Wallace, director of safety advocacy at Consumer Reports, called the firings "an appalling and lawless attack on the independence of our country's product safety watchdog," adding that anyone who cares about keeping their family safe should demand the decision be reversed.
Meanwhile, Lina Khan, the former chair of the Federal Trade Commission under President Joe Biden, warned that weakening consumer protection enforcement will backfire, putting honest American businesses at a disadvantage. "Gutting consumer protection enforcement means Made in USA fraud will skyrocket, punishing honest American businesses," Khan said in a recent post on X.
The restructuring of the CPSC is part of a broader push by the Trump administration to reduce the independence of federal agencies, including the FTC. Trump has already replaced several Democratic commissioners, including former FTC commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, both of whom have sued to challenge their dismissals.
As the administration continues to tighten its grip on regulatory agencies, critics argue that the moves could leave consumers more vulnerable to unsafe products and deceptive marketing.
Image: Shutterstock
