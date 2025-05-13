An IT Veteran Says He's Being Laid Off But Asked To Train His Replacements. He Refuses To Be 'Used Then Tossed Aside Like Garbage'

An experienced IT worker recently shared his frustration on Reddit after his employer informed him that he'd be laid off in two weeks but still expected to train his replacements. After a decade in the field, he's pushing back against the request, saying he won't be ‘used then tossed aside like garbage.’

A Tough Situation

“What you're holding is known as tribal knowledge — the kind of operational understanding that lives in the minds of experienced employees but was never properly documented by leadership. That's on them, not you,” one commenter wrote, capturing a common theme in the replies.

Several commenters emphasized that the company’s failure to document critical processes has made the veteran worker’s departure particularly challenging. “Because your company failed to convert your intellectual insights into SOPs, process docs, or internal databases, that knowledge remains yours. Quietly honor that. It's now part of the value you bring to your next role,” another user advised.

Coast, Don’t Overextend

Other users took a more direct approach, suggesting the worker avoid overextending. “Don’t finish any current assignments,” one person wrote, while another added, “Teach them how to pass the test, nothing more, nothing less.”

Others also suggested a strategic approach to the training, encouraging the worker to share only the bare minimum. “Train them on what's already developed. If you can assign any training videos or reading, do it,” one person recommended.

Another echoed this, adding, “Quiet train them! Show them where everything is that has been documented, but don't explain what you have figured out on your own over the years.”

Others even proposed malicious compliance. “Do as bad a job of training as you possibly can. You can train them on stuff that's not even relevant to day-to-day if you want,” one user suggested.

Many commenters also warned against walking away entirely, as it could impact unemployment benefits. “You can still get unemployment if they fire you,” one commenter noted, adding that coasting through the final days without overextending is often the best approach.

Consider Future Consulting

Others proposed an even more calculated exit strategy, encouraging the worker to consider a future consulting role. “When they call in three weeks begging for more in-depth training, the consulting fee is $500/hour with a 20-hour minimum,” one user suggested, reflecting a broader sentiment that the worker's unique experience has significant value.

One user highlighted the importance of staying professional while subtly setting boundaries. “If you feel the need to create anything, type up a daily tasks list at the end of the first week. Just bullet points. Keep it basic, no explanations.”

The original poster has yet to share how he plans to handle the situation, but the outpouring of support from the online community shows there’s a shared frustration among workers asked to give more on their way out the door.

