Trump Has A 'Proven Track Record Of Being An Absolute Failure,' Says Gov. Tim Walz—'We Don't Need To Run Government Like A Business'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was direct in a recent MSNBC interview, sharply criticizing President Donald Trump’s approach to leadership and policy. Walz painted a stark contrast between his state’s efforts to improve lives through investment in public services and what he described as Trump’s self-serving style of governance.

‘The Biggest Myth’

“I think the biggest myth that’s been brought to the American public is this guy knows anything about business, running a good business, treating workers fairly, growing in terms of helping the economy for others,” Walz told host Jen Psaki, dismissing Trump’s reputation as a successful businessman. “It’s all about the grift.”

Walz pointed to his own experience as a governor working to support struggling families, emphasizing the real-world impact of Trump’s policies. “We’re trying to figure out what the proposed cuts to the programs that most impact people who need it most,” he said, referencing his visit to a local food bank. “At the same time, you see this going on. It’s corruption.”

He warned that Trump could push the U.S. further down a dangerous path. “I said it many months ago that he will eventually try and incarcerate political opponents,” Walz said, adding that he expects Trump to fully embrace authoritarianism. “This guy will be in a military uniform before long. He is fully headed towards authoritarianism.”

Walz also criticized Trump’s approach to self-enrichment, arguing that his presidency has been more about benefiting himself, his family, and his close circle than helping the country.

‘It’s About Enriching Themselves’

“It’s about enriching themselves, enriching his sons, enriching those around him and his donors,” Walz said. He added that this focus on personal gain puts the country’s democracy at risk. “I truly worry that the access to that office endangers not just our democracy.”

“My farmers have worked years to cultivate markets in a free market around the world, and we have thrived at that,” he said. “We feed the world. We clothe the world. We power the world. Donald Trump is now deciding that he gets to do all of that.”

Reflecting on Trump’s broader approach to governing, Walz rejected the idea that government should be run like a business. “No, we don’t need to run government like a business,” he said. “Because we’re not in the profit-making. We’re improving lives and looking towards the future. And this guy has a proven track record of being an absolute failure.”

Even with these challenges, Walz stressed that states like Minnesota are still focused on helping working families, pointing to recent improvements in education as proof that investing in public services makes a real difference.

“We provided free breakfast and free lunch. We provided the nation’s largest child tax credit. We invested more money in education and our teachers than at any time in our history,” he said, noting the state’s record-high graduation rates. “That’s the society we want to see.”

Image: Shutterstock