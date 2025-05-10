Function Health Acquires Ezra, Launches $499 Full-Body MRI Scan Backed By Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, And Kevin Hart

Function Health, the rapidly growing health-tech startup on a mission to help people live 100 healthy years, announced in a statement on Monday a game-changing acquisition that's already turning heads in Silicon Valley and Hollywood alike.

The Austin-based company, known for offering over 160 advanced lab tests through its membership platform, has officially acquired Ezra, a New York startup offering full-body MRI scans powered by AI, according to CNBC.

A Landmark Deal Backed by Celebrities

The deal, revealed in the company's statement, signals a major move in the consumer longevity space. According to Fierce Healthcare, the startup is backed by big-name celebrities including Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, Kevin Hart, Jay Shetty, Zac Efron, Blake Griffin, Colin Kaepernick, and investor Ari Emanuel.

Function is now rolling out a 22-minute full-body MRI for just $499, with the company saying in its statement that it’s a third of the price of Ezra's previous $1,500 scan. Function co-founder and CEO Jonathan Swerdlin told CNBC, "What labs aren't covering, scans can see, and what scans couldn't touch on, labs cover."

Tech-Powered Scans That Spot Trouble Before You Feel It

Ezra's scans are designed to catch disease before symptoms ever surface. From cancers to degenerative spine issues, silent strokes to liver disease, the AI-enhanced imaging adds a crucial layer to Function's preventive arsenal. According to Ezra founder Emi Gal, who lost his mother to late-stage cancer and started Ezra to change that reality, the goal has always been to find disease early enough to make a difference, CNBC reports.

Function is keeping Gal on board to continue leading the MRI division. "Over the past six years my team and I have helped countless people find cancer, many of whom are now cancer-free," Gal said in the startup’s statement. "We are now scaling this to millions together with Function."

According to Radiology Business, the scans will be immediately available to Function's nearly 200,000 members at almost 100 partner sites, including Longhorn Imaging, Princeton Radiology, and Rayus. Plans are already in motion to scale that to 1,000 locations nationwide.

Function has also integrated Ezra's proprietary AI stack: Ezra Flash AI for image quality, Ezra AI for interpreting scans, and Ezra Reporter to simplify radiology language. Together, these tools compress scan time from 60 minutes to just 22, and slash the cost to a fraction of what competitors charge, Radiology Business reports.

The Future of Health Is Member-Owned, Not Hospital-Defined

Function Health is built around a single idea: health should be in your hands. Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Mark Hyman calls it the most meaningful venture of his career, a platform rooted in P4 medicine: predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory. The aim is to give people the data they need to act early, rather than waiting for symptoms to become emergencies, according to Time.

Instead of relying on reactive systems and fragmented care, members gain access to centralized, real-time insights drawn from lab tests, full-body imaging, and AI interpretation. Hyman believes this breaks the old model where people had to ask doctors and insurers for permission to understand their own bodies. As he told Time, “The only way to do that is to have your own data, and not be limited by what you get at your doctor's.”

The company is also aggressively scaling. After raising $53 million in a Series A round led by Andreessen Horowitz‘s Bio + Health fund, with additional backing from Draft Ventures, G9 Ventures, Wisdom.vc, and 53 Stations, Fierce Healthcare reports, Function is seeking $200 million more to fuel growth, according to CNBC.

