Kevin O'Leary Calls AOC 'The American Nightmare' In Clash Over Wealth And Capitalism

Kevin O’Leary, a prominent investor from “Shark Tank” and a vocal President Donald Trump‘s supporter, recently sparked controversy by referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) as “the American nightmare” during a discussion, highlighting deep divisions over economic success, wealth accumulation, and the meaning of the American dream.



What Happened: During a Friday segment of CNN’s “NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip asked O’Leary if he was concerned about Ocasio-Cortez potentially becoming the 2028 Democratic presidential nominee.

O’Leary stated that while he has “tremendous respect” for the congresswoman, she “embodies the American nightmare” because “she doesn’t believe people should succeed in wealth.”

When Phillip pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez’s journey from bartender to congresswoman exemplifies the American dream, O’Leary insisted that she “does not support capitalism.” Phillip countered that many Americans don’t view extreme wealth as their primary aspiration, noting, “There are many Americans for whom just being filthy rich is not the American dream.”

Why It Matters: The exchange represents a fundamental philosophical divide in American political discourse about economic opportunity and success. O’Leary, who previously stated, “Our number one export in America is not a product, service, good technology, mining, minerals or metals. It’s the American dream. I live that,” believes entrepreneurship and private sector growth are essential to American prosperity.

In past interviews, O’Leary has specifically criticized AOC, saying, “Look at AOC in your state — what a disaster. Her district’s a war zone.” He has consistently positioned himself as a defender of capitalism, stating in another interview, “I’m not ashamed of capitalism. Every dollar I have, I made myself. I’m not embarrassed about it.”

The clash occurs amid research showing Americans are increasingly divided on whether the American dream remains achievable. According to Pew Research, 68% of Americans aged 65 and older believe the American dream is attainable, compared to just 42% of people under 50. Similar disparities exist across income levels, with 64% of higher-income Americans viewing the dream as possible versus only 39% of lower-income Americans.

