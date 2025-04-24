Trump Tower Becomes Flashpoint For Earth Day Protest As Activist Defaces Seal, Slams Kamala Harris' 'Fracked Gas' Climate Stance

A climate activist connected with Extinction Rebellion was arrested inside Trump Tower in Manhattan on Wednesday after disfiguring a presidential seal in a protest drawing attention to government inaction on climate change.

What Happened: Clad in a shirt that said "Join, or Die," the protester spray-painted "USA" across a presidential plaque in the Trump Tower lobby, and then knelt in front of it. He was then arrested by Secret Service agents in the presence of onlookers, many of whom filmed the incident.

The protester was identified as a 36-year-old Nathaniel Smith of Brooklyn. He has been charged with third-degree criminal tampering and possession of graffiti tools.

After his arrest, Smith issued a statement to Newsweek, which said: "I did this because I am an American. It is my duty to stand up for my country, and my Earth, when a government becomes destructive of our right to life." As he was escorted away by agents, he shouted, "They are ruining the planet for profit."

Earlier this week, reports emerged claiming that the U.S. Energy Department is reportedly considering major cuts that could halt almost $10 billion in federal funding for clean-energy projects.

Why It Matters: This protest is part of a larger Earth Day campaign launched by Extinction Rebellion, which held agitations at the Wall Street Charging Bull and a Tesla Inc. showroom the previous day.

Known for its disruptive civil disobedience tactics, the activist group said the message on Smith's t-shirt was "a call to resist a government marked by chaos and cruelty, and to begin building alternative structures capable of repairing the damage."

In his statement, Smith was critical of both major political parties, saying, "All American political parties are equally complicit in inaction, which has brought us to this point. Switching to blue is not the solve. [Former Vice President] Kamala Harris' climate platform was fracked gas, much deadlier than regular."

This protest took place on the same day that President Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backed fossil fuel development in emerging economies, labelling renewables-only strategies as impractical for nations still dealing with basic economic needs.

