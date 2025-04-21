The Vatican has announced the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88.

Born in 1936, Pope Francis was the first South American Pope and became known as the “People’s Pope” for advocating for the poor and those fleeing war and hunger. The pontiff, serving as the Bishop of Rome and leader of the Catholic Church, assumed the papacy in 2013 following the resignation of his predecessor, Benedict XVI.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced his death in a statement issued by the Vatican. He said: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.”

The process for selecting a new pope — the “conclave” — typically occurs between 15 and 20 days following the death of a pontiff.

On Feb. 14, the Pope was hospitalized for bronchitis. He was later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and received blood transfusions due to low platelet levels linked to anemia. By February 22, his condition became critical due to a prolonged respiratory crisis, and the next day, he showed signs of mild kidney failure.

He was discharged after a 38-day hospital stay on March 23 and made his first public appearance in five weeks, smiling and giving a thumbs up from a balcony at Gemelli.

He went back to the Vatican, unexpectedly stopping at his favourite basilica on the way, before starting two months of prescribed rest and recovery.

On Sunday, he greeted the crowds at the Easter Sunday Service, just one day after meeting U.S. Vice President JD Vance and family.

