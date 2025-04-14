Mark Cuban Criticizes Tariff Supporters Who Don't Buy American: 'You Are A Hypocrite'

Mark Cuban, billionaire entrepreneur and Shark Tank alum, has doubled down on his criticism of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, calling out supporters who fail to exclusively purchase American-made products.
In a recent post on X, Cuban stated, “If you are complaining we need tariffs to bring manufacturing and jobs to the USA, and you don’t buy American EXCLUSIVELY, YOU ARE A HYPOCRITE.”
What Happened: Cuban’s remarks come amidst the Trump administration’s tariff policies that have taken the world by storm, including a 10% baseline on most imports and a 125% tariff on Chinese goods.
Cuban previously advised consumers to stock up on essential household items like toothpaste and soap, expecting price increases even on U.S.-made goods.
See Also: Mark Cuban Examines Trump’s Tariff Exemptions Rationale On Electronics: ‘That’s Billions Of Revenue For The USA’
Why It Matters: Cuban's comments throw light on a larger tension in the nationwide conversation around tariffs and domestic manufacturing.
He indicates that demands for sturdier trade barriers to support U.S. industry should correspond with altered consumer behavior, particularly a commitment to buying American-made products only.
As trade policies continue to evolve, Cuban's message acts as a reminder that economic patriotism may demand more than just rhetoric—it may compel action at the checkout counter.
Read Next:
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.