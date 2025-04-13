Tim Walz Says, 'It's Okay To Be Successful,' But 'Don't Be A Greedy Bastard And Not Pay Your Taxes'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz delivered a fiery message on Tuesday to a crowd of more than 2,800 people at a town hall in Youngstown, Ohio, pushing Democrats to rethink their message, rally around working-class values, and call out greed where it exists.

“It's okay in America to be successful. We should celebrate that when people are successful,” Walz said. “What my beef is, once you get successful, don't be a greedy bastard and not pay your taxes. Don't do that.”

A Rally Against Trump's Policies

NEW: Tim Walz at his town hall in Youngstown, Ohio: "It's okay in America to be successful, we should celebrate that. My beef is once you get successful, don't be a greedy bastard and not pay your taxes. What we should demonize is people like Elon Musk." pic.twitter.com/thUCKpvt0B — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 8, 2025

The event, hosted by Walz, was packed with local residents frustrated by President Donald Trump's policies, including tariffs, mass deportations, and federal layoffs. While the night focused on building Democratic momentum in a region that has leaned Republican in recent elections, it also served as a sharp rebuke of the former president's economic approach.

“The only thing many of us question is, is it malevolence or stupidity that drives him to these [policies], or both?” Walz asked the crowd.

He made it known that Democrats need to engage at every level of politics, from school boards to Congress. “It means paying attention to school board races, because the Moms for Liberty folks sure the hell are,” he said.

Calling Out Wealth Without Responsibility

Walz also warned about the unrealistic expectations being shaped by social media. “We're creating a false narrative that everybody is super rich and has Lamborghinis and life is easy,” he said. While emphasizing that working hard and earning rewards is part of the American dream, he drew a line when it comes to tax dodgers.

“What we should demonize is people like Elon Musk and those people that do that. That's different. That's different,” Walz said.

Trade War Fallout and Harsh Words for Trump

In a recent interview with MSNBC, Walz also took aim at Trump's trade war with Canada, saying it will hurt Minnesota's economy, especially agriculture.

“So many Minnesotans are asking, when was Canada our enemy?” he said. “It makes no sense.”

He reminded viewers that Trump negotiated the current trade deal with Canada. “He negotiated the damn trade deal with them. If trade is so bad with Canada, he was the guy who signed the deal.”

Walz also called Trump “the worst possible business executive that I have ever witnessed,” pointing to his bankruptcies, unpaid bills, and treatment of contractors.

A Call to Action

Throughout the Youngstown town hall, Walz encouraged Democrats to stop writing off Republican strongholds and to get more involved in local elections. He also emphasized the importance of connecting with Trump supporters in a respectful but firm way.

“Let them know that you're competent. Let them know that you're there. Those who show up make the rules,” he said.

