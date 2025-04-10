Grant Cardone Asks, 'If Tariffs Are So Bad, Why Do Other Countries Impose Them?' The Comments Section Was Merciless

Grant Cardone stirred the pot on April 5 when he posted on X: “If Tariffs Are So Bad, Why Do Other Countries Impose Them?”

It didn't take long for the replies to roll in, and many, if not most, weren't on his side.

Cardone’s Question Sparks Instant Backlash

If tariffs are so bad why do other countries impose them? — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) April 5, 2025

“Sometimes I’m not sure whether these MAGAs are faking ignorance, or it’s the real thing,” one user fired back. Another replied bluntly, “Are you stupid? Do you really need a fifth-grade explanation on tariffs?”

Critics quickly pointed out that tariffs hit both ends of a transaction. American consumers usually end up paying more for imported goods, while foreign businesses sell less due to the higher prices.

“Tariffs hurt the exporting country’s business and hurt the U.S. consumer at the same time,” wrote one commenter. Another added, “Higher prices = less demand = less $ for everyone.”

“Ask why we haven't imposed tariffs this heavy since 1930. 1,000 economists begged Hoover to veto that Act. I've lived through some recessions but a depression doesn't sound appealing.”

You do realize we had tariffs before Wednesday right? A giant book of em in fact pic.twitter.com/P0RWkegxAL — Dooner 🇺🇸 (@TimothyDooner) April 5, 2025

Another X user summed it up: “Because when prices to American consumers go up, American consumers can’t buy as much, so the overseas manufacturers sell less stuff.”

Cardone Doubles Down on Tariff Support

Cardone has kept pushing his stance in follow-up posts, claiming tariffs will actually benefit the country. The following day, he tweeted, “Tariff negotiations will make things cheaper in USA & the country stronger.”

Earlier that day, he also posted, “Some people are just ‘dumb,'” and before that, “If tariffs are a tax on the consumer and hurt the American consumer so much, why is it China, India, Canada so worried about them?”

In a recent interview with NBC’s affiliate in San Jose, California, Cardone said, “Tariffs do not make goods and services more expensive — only the consumer can do that.” He argued that consumers could choose not to buy higher-priced imports, which would eventually push U.S. producers to offer more affordable alternatives.

Using a simple example, he said, “If China sends the U.S. a rubber duck that costs the consumer a dollar, they’re going to buy it because it’s inexpensive. But if Trump imposes a $99 tariff on that duck… the consumer can choose not to buy it. At which point somebody here would start building rubber ducks for a cheaper price.”

Cardone's argument centers on changing consumer behavior. But there are key flaws in it. His view assumes consumers can simply stop buying essential goods, overlooks the time and cost it takes to build domestic alternatives, and downplays how tariffs can ripple through supply chains, raising prices and hurting small businesses in the process.

For instance, Trump said it will take up to two years to build plants in the U.S.

Donald saying it will take 2 years tops to bring manufacturing back to the United States.



🤣🤣🤣



pic.twitter.com/xz5CuVptT0 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) April 3, 2025

Cardone also pointed to trade imbalances, like how European markets impose steep tariffs on American cars, while the US allows brands like Mercedes-Benz to enter without tariffs. “It's about leveling the playing field,” he said.

Economists Push Back on Cardone’s Framing

But many economists disagree. For instance, Moody's Chief Economist Mark Zandi told CNBC that tariffs are a “lose-lose” that hurt both jobs and industry.

Whether Cardone’s take sparks deeper policy discussion or just more viral reactions, one thing's for sure: the internet isn't buying it—literally or figuratively.

