When A 22-Year-Old Asked 'What Do We Do During A Recession Exactly?' Twitter Responded With Humor, Harsh Truths, And Survival Tactics

A simple tweet from a 22-year-old asking, “What do we do during a recession exactly?” turned into a viral thread with millions of views and thousands of replies. What followed was a flood of responses ranging from practical advice to straight-up jokes and political rants.

Cut Spending First, Ask Questions Later

What do we do during a recession exactly ? — Winter (@GothicPolitics) April 3, 2025

Many users stressed the basics: cut back, spend less, and prioritize essentials.

“Don't buy anything unless you absolutely need it,” one user said. “No frivolous spending. No fun. No entertainment. Or say f*ck this and just keep plugging along.”

Another added, “Get accustomed to your boss telling you that you should be glad you even have a job. No raises. Decreased benefits. Putting items back on the grocery store shelf because it’s too expensive.”

One user put it frankly: “Buy cheaper booze. Eat cheaper food. Hope economies recover soon,” while someone suggested, “Save every dime and don’t put anything back into the economy. Let it hit rock bottom like in 2007 and Democrats will win big like Obama did.”

Another offered a more cautious outlook: “Cut back on major expenses, but you will be OK. Instead of vacation and streaming, subscribe to AMC A-List.”

Invest If You Can Afford To

Some pointed out that recessions can be a buying opportunity—but only if you already have money.

“Use your $20M in cash and property equity to buy stocks and real estate that are on fire sale,” one reply joked. “That’s what the rich do so you should too.”

Another echoed that sentiment: “Put everything you can into the market, hold, get rich, retire early.”

A more cautious take said, “Keep investing weekly and this will be irrelevant to you.”

Humor, Politics, and Raw Honesty

As you’d expect on Twitter, not everyone kept it serious. Some leaned into gallows humor. One user simply said, “Suffer, but in 4K HD.” Another joked, “Well, like the song says: ‘watch your life slide out of view, and then dance, and drink, and screw, because there’s nothing else to do.'”

One person summed it up with, “Try not to be depressed to the point where you want to off yourself!”

Others brought in politics. “Curse out this stupid administration every day and vote blue from POTUS down to the City planners.” Others blamed Democrats for “changing the definition” of a recession.

A few posts got extra real. “If you have to ask, then you aren't being touched by it. If you were experiencing it, you'd know and the answer would be: cut costs… and don't use credit cards.”

Or, “just ride it out. It’s out of your control. It sucks, but that’s all you can do.”

