Neural Earbuds That Control Computers and Robots: Meet NAQI Logix, Backed By Time, Edison Awards, and $1.2M in Government Contracts

If you thought that hands-free technology control is something of the future, think again. NAQI Logix has made that future a reality with its highly innovative earbuds that require no high-risk procedures, such as brain implants, to work.

The company intends to assist the world’s over 2.5 billion people who face digital challenges through its neural earphone technology that allows people to control their computer hands-free, without voice commands or a screen.

With global recognition from giants like Yahoo Finance, TechRadar, BBC News, Time, the Edison Awards, and the CES, NAQI Logix has already raised $9.6 million, secured 27 awarded patents, and signed a $1.2 million government contract. The startup is also working with top organizations in the engineering and accessibility spaces.

A non-invasive neural earbud that NAQI Logix calls “superpower in your ear,” the new device uses human-machine interface technology, which enables it to read the user’s subtle facial micro-gestures in order to control various equipment, including computers, robots, and wheelchairs. The earbuds can be connected to phones, smart homes, drones, AR/VR tech, and more.

Valued at $126.11 million and with 146 investors already supporting its vision, NAQI Logix comes forth with a great alternative investment opportunity that starts at $522 for investors looking to gain exposure to the booming wearable tech sector.

What Makes NAQI Logix Different?

NAQI Logix overcomes the constraints of existing interfaces with its new, non-invasive technique. It allows users to operate every device secretly and invisibly with just their facial expressions, all while avoiding harmful brain implants.

This innovative technology doesn’t require voice commands, hand movements, or eye tracking, making it particularly helpful for over 2.5 billion people who have a hard time using digital tools and those with physical disabilities, such as spinal cord injuries, ALS, paralysis, or upper limb loss.

The device also offers non-verbal autistic children a new way to communicate with platforms like Microsoft CBOARD. Youngsters who don’t know how to use an iPad, laptop, or desktop can also use the earbuds to navigate apps by looking at icons on the screen.

In short, NAQI Logix’s neural technology is discreet, responsive, and user-friendly and sets a new standard for human-machine interaction.

The Market Potential

The global wearable technology market is growing rapidly, with neural devices expected to monopolize in the next decade or so. As noted earlier, NAQI Logix has already caught the attention of major media outlets and they’re partnering with big names like Black & Veatch and Permobil to expand their reach.

The demand for easy, non-invasive assistive tech is on the rise, and NAQI Logix is perfectly positioned to meet that demand. Whether it’s for people with disabilities, specialists who need hands-free control over a device, or gamers looking for an edge in AR/VR, this tool can be used by almost anyone.

Why Invest in NAQI Logix?

NAQI Logix is on the frontline of redefining human-computer interaction. With global recognition, a robust patent portfolio, and government backing, it presents a unique investment opportunity in the neural technology sector.

Investors can be part of a movement that could replace standard input gadgets with seamless, thought-driven commands for only $522.

