'Spare No Expense,' Says Biden, But Who's Really Footing The Bill, As The Los Angeles Wildfire Damage Surpasses $250 Billion

The Los Angeles wildfires have caused widespread destruction, with over 40,000 acres burned, 12,300 structures destroyed and thousands displaced. According to estimates from AccuWeather, the financial impact is between $250 billion and $275 billion and counting.

President Joe Biden recently declared, "I told the governor and local officials, spare no expense," pledging federal support for the disaster response. With FEMA and other organizations providing emergency assistance, this destruction still begs the crucial question: Who is paying for it?

President Biden: "Today I'm announcing that the federal government will cover 100% of the cost for 180 days…I told the governor and local officials spare no expense to do what they need to do to contain these fires."

Governments, Insurers and Residents Share the Costs

As Business Insider reports, the federal government covers immediate response efforts, including fire containment and emergency shelters. FEMA offers displaced families hazard mitigation and financial aid, but these programs aren't designed to fully rebuild homes or businesses. For that, private insurers and residents are largely on their own.

However, insurance coverage is becoming a significant hurdle. Companies like Allstate, State Farm and Farmers have recently stopped covering in high-risk areas, citing rising disaster risks. Many residents are left relying on California's FAIR plan, the state's last-resort insurance program. This often results in higher premiums and less comprehensive coverage, leaving homeowners with steep out-of-pocket costs.

For uninsured residents, rebuilding isn't just challenging – it's financially crippling. And while state and local governments offer some support, long-term recovery largely depends on personal finances and private contributions.

It's not just the direct costs of rebuilding homes and infrastructure that add up. Indirect losses, like health care expenses, lost wages and business disruptions, compound the financial blow. The destruction of neighborhoods with high property values, such as Malibu, Santa Monica and the Pacific Palisades, further increases the economic toll.

The price of materials and labor is also expected to soar. Demand for contractors, plumbers, electricians and other specialists will outstrip supply, pushing costs higher. Furthermore, building supplies like steel and lumber may increase due to inflation and possible price gouging.

A Long Road to Recovery

The sheer scale of the damage has made the Los Angeles wildfires one of the costliest disasters in U.S. history, surpassing even the record-breaking wildfire seasons of recent years.

President Biden has promised that the federal government will cover all the fire response costs and give affected families a $770 one-time check. Still, rebuilding will take years and more money and planning will be needed. Local leaders are asking Congress for extra funding, but it's unclear when that will happen.

