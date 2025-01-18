Mark Cuban Says Trump's Messaging Skills Overshadow Biden's 16 Million Jobs–'He Can Sell Them Dollar Bills For $5'

When it comes to modern politics, it's not just about policies – it's about how you sell them. And according to billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Democrats and Republicans are playing vastly different games when it comes to winning over voters.

Cuban's comments came during a discussion on Bluesky about job growth under President Joe Biden. While Biden boasts impressive numbers – 16.1 million jobs created, more than the full terms of Trump, Obama or George W. Bush–Cuban thinks these numbers aren't connecting with everyday people the way they should.

Don't Miss:

The conversation started when Peter Baker, chief White House Correspondent for The New York Times and MSNBC analyst, shared an Axios article that highlighted how more jobs have been created under Biden than during the full terms of Trump, Obama or Bush 43.

In response, journalist Kara Swisher said, “It is truly about who tells a better story – or really a story people want to hear and makes them see what they believe rather than believe what they see.”

Cuban replied, “The reality is that Salesmanship is the differentiation between the two parties. The Dems couldn’t sell dollar bills for 50c. Trump has found his audience and can sell them dollar bills for $5. When everything is a story the algorithm flashes at you as you scroll, you better be selling fast.”

See Also: Built on the trusted network of Fortune 500 companies, this blockchain company partners with Salesforce to uproot lengthy and expensive B2B transactions, and you can invest with just $100.

The Numbers Don't Lie

Axios reported that the U.S. economy has added more jobs under Biden than any of his recent predecessors. In 2024 alone, 2.23 million jobs were created, including 256,000 in December. Here's how it stacks up:

Joe Biden (2021–2024): +16.1 million jobs

Donald Trump (2017–2020): -2.1 million jobs (pandemic losses; pre-pandemic gains: +6.6 million)

Barack Obama (2009–2016): +7.1 million jobs

George W. Bush (2001–2008): +5.2 million jobs

By comparison, Bill Clinton's presidency saw a whopping 23 million jobs added. However, Biden's annual average growth is higher, driven by the post-pandemic recovery. Despite these numbers, Cuban argues that the Democrats are failing to share this message and connect with voters.

Trending: This 12,000 RPM Spinning Battery With Over $100 Million In LOIs Could Be The Missing Link For Green Energy — Here’s Why Early Investors Are Flocking To Invest Before Funding Closes

Trump's Masterclass in Selling

Trump, on the other hand, has mastered the art of selling. He understands his audience and crafts simple, catchy ideas that stick. From rallies to social media posts, he's turned complicated issues into statements his supporters can get behind.

Cuban's metaphor about dollar bills stresses the stark difference in approach. While Trump can persuade his followers to buy into his vision – even at a premium – the Democrats struggle to make their case even when the value is obvious.

After all, Trump famously said in 2016, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters. It’s, like, incredible.”

Cuban's critique is a wake-up call for Democrats to rethink their approach. Biden's job growth numbers are strong, but without a good story to back them up, they're being drowned out by louder, flashier messages from Republicans.

In a world driven by algorithms and attention spans measured in seconds, the ability to sell a story is a necessity. As Cuban points out, that’s where the Democrats are failing.

Read Next: