EMURGO's Nikhil Joshi: Cross-Industry Collaboration Critical For Developing A Deeper Understanding Of Blockchain Tech

The cryptocurrency market has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a volatile asset favoured by retail traders into a more established space that is increasingly attracting institutional investors. Strengthened market infrastructure and a shifting regulatory environment have encouraged traditional financial institutions to explore the potential of digital assets.

In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, EMURGO's COO Nikhil Joshi talks about the company's blockchain innovation and transformation strategy, how it is handling rapidly changing regulatory environment, challenges faced by the global crypto market and much more.

EMURGO, a global blockchain technology company, is one of the founding entities of the Cardano blockchain. It delivers products and services aimed at advancing the adoption of Cardano's Web3 ecosystem through initiatives in education, investment, and infrastructure development.

How is EMURGO innovating in Web3, and what impact will it have on traditional finance and global financial systems?

As a founding entity of the Cardano network, EMURGO is pioneering Web3 innovations through its suite of products and partnerships aimed at accelerating the commercial adoption of blockchain. Since our inception in 2019, we have developed and advanced solutions in fintech and cemented strategic collaborations to bridge the gap between decentralised technologies and mainstream financial systems. Today, as the tokenisation of real-world assets gains traction and is slated to redefine the traditional financial ecosystem, EMURGO has emerged as a catalyst for Web3 solutions, steering education and adoption for the burgeoning sector.

As advocates for Web3, EMURGO has also been working closely with the public sector to drive positive development for the blockchain industry. Through concerted efforts, we have been embedding trust and transparency with policymakers, forging opportunities that reduce counterparty risks, streamline regulatory compliance, and pave the way for a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

Can you explain how EMURGO’s collaboration with Huawei Cloud is helping to scale Web3 solutions across the Asia Pacific region and beyond?

Our partnership with Huawei Cloud is a significant milestone for EMURGO and the Cardano ecosystem. As one of the world's largest cloud computing companies, Huawei Cloud’s entry into the Cardano ecosystem will bring Huawei's cloud infrastructure into Cardano's open-source public blockchain ecosystem, driving growth and Web3 adoption in APAC and Africa. At the same time, the joint partnership will lower the entry barriers for non-native players to utilise Cardano nodes and set up tech infrastructure to easily build solutions on the Cardano network.

What are EMURGO's key strategies for navigating the rapidly changing regulatory environment in Asia, and how will this affect the future of Web3 adoption?

The future of Web3 adoption in Asia hinges on the balance between innovation and regulation. Already, Asia Pacific nations are taking the lead in crypto adoption worldwide, and we've seen how jurisdictions from Singapore to Hong Kong are implementing regulatory clarity to better shape the emerging digital asset sector.

As a member of the Web3 Subcommittee of the Singapore Fintech Association, for example, EMURGO actively supports the mission to create and sustain a responsible and innovative Web3 ecosystem in Singapore and the region. This includes fostering a framework focused on innovation, consumer protection, financial education, and market integrity, which are crucial to guiding sustainable Web3 growth. Seeing the value of both sides of the coin, EMURGO's strategies have been shaped to foster dialogue and compliance within the Web3 sector, encouraging an optimal environment for innovation to thrive.

How does EMURGO integrate Web3 technology within existing Web2 frameworks, and what challenges have been encountered during this transition?

To us at EMURGO, the shift from Web2 to Web3 is not about abandoning the old for the new. Because our company's background is blended, with a few of us coming from more traditional backgrounds, we see value in melding the two worlds to complement both Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Since our founding, we have been actively pushing for interoperability — creating tools that allow Web2 platforms to communicate better with blockchain networks. This helps traditional companies dip their toes into Web3 by incorporating features like tokenisation or decentralised identity without needing to start from scratch.

Traditional Web2 systems are built to handle millions of transactions quickly, while many newer blockchain networks face a combination of challenges due to its decentralised nature — its consensus mechanisms and the trade-offs it requires to maintain security across its decentralised network. EMURGO's role is essential here, as we invest in and support solutions that drive opportunities to integrate blockchain more efficiently, paving the way for seamless interoperability between Web2 and Web3.

What upcoming initiatives does EMURGO have planned to ensure a strong, sustainable future for the Web3 ecosystem?

Earlier in September EMURGO partnered with Ibex, the corporate innovation arm of Antler, one of the world's most active early-stage investors. The collaboration will leverage EMURGO's deep expertise and Antler's expansive global network to drive innovation at the intersection of fintech and Web3 technologies. This is the first announced partnership in a pipeline of upcoming collaborations that EMURGO will announce in due time that will focus on identifying, investing, and driving the growth of global founders and startup projects across the world.

What are the biggest challenges facing the global crypto market today, and how are these affecting the growth and adoption of blockchain technology?

Despite crypto's growing mainstream and institutional acceptance, many still view the sector with apprehension and caution. Its reputation as a vehicle for illicit activities continues to undermine its critical use case in the future of finance. While, of course, blockchain does not equate to crypto, the technology’s interconnectivity with digital currency has become so synonymous that blockchain has faced the unintended consequences of crypto's volatility.

What we need today is more concerted efforts to educate and inform, ensuring that ignorance doesn't become a barrier to the adoption of innovative technologies and new currencies. In doing so, we can strengthen the financial ecosystem at large, ensuring the longevity of the blockchain and crypto sectors.

How are regulatory pressures and market volatility shaping the current and future landscape of the crypto industry worldwide?

As the digital assets sector is still in its nascent stage, regulators are often playing catch up to understand how best to set guardrails to protect consumers and companies alike. In doing so, they tend to apply existing policies and approaches to the entirely new ecosystem which often run counter to the nature of Web3, resulting in ill-fitting solutions to emerging challenges. While regulations to shield users without impeding DeFi innovation still need to be developed, we're seeing encouraging signs of policies and initiatives that are accelerating the acceptance and adoption of crypto. Singapore, for example, is one such lighthouse jurisdiction that continues to play a leading role in the safe adoption of digital assets through regulatory clarity and oversight for digital asset exchanges and service providers.

Cross-industry collaboration is critical to developing a deeper understanding of blockchain technology and advancing the ecosystem's maturity. At EMURGO, we are committed to continuing our work with policymakers and industry stakeholders around the globe, helping unlock blockchain's full potential. Together, we aim to drive innovation, enhance security, and create more efficient, transparent systems for everyone.